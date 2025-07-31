Skip to Content
Heavy presence of Sheriff’s deputies in Cathedral City for service of warrant Thursday afternoon

today at 5:19 PM
Published 3:23 PM

UPDATE 7/31/2025 - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies left the scene just after 5:00 p.m. News Channel 3 has reached out for and is awaiting additional information.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents near Avenida Ximino and Baristo Road in Cathedral City saw a heavy presence of Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in their neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office is reported that members of their Emergency Response Team and Gang Task Force were serving a search warrant in the area.

