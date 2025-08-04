Injured coyote rescued in Palm Springs seeks sanctuary after leg surgery

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) – A young female coyote is on the road to recovery after surviving a hit-and-run incident in Palm Springs. The injured animal was treated at El Paseo Animal Hospital, where veterinarians determined she was otherwise healthy aside from a severely broken front leg.

The coyote underwent a successful leg amputation, but plans to place her in a sanctuary fell through at the last minute. Now, the hospital is urgently seeking a new long-term home for the coyote.

