Skip to Content
News

Injured coyote rescued in Palm Springs seeks sanctuary after leg surgery

By
New
Published 10:50 AM

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) – A young female coyote is on the road to recovery after surviving a hit-and-run incident in Palm Springs. The injured animal was treated at El Paseo Animal Hospital, where veterinarians determined she was otherwise healthy aside from a severely broken front leg.

The coyote underwent a successful leg amputation, but plans to place her in a sanctuary fell through at the last minute. Now, the hospital is urgently seeking a new long-term home for the coyote.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content