Vegetation fire burns 100 acres north of Big Bear Lake

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) - A vegetation fire has burned 100 acres near Big Bear Lake Monday morning.

The fire was reported at around 9:15 a.m. in Holcomb Valley, north of the lake.

Holcomb Valley: #SBCoFD assisting @SanBernardinoNF units with VEGETATION FIRE in Holcomb Valley. Additional resources requested. Now named #Gold incident. pic.twitter.com/LI0uShgNQb — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 4, 2025

The fire had grown to 30 acres just before 11 a.m., however, a few minutes after, officials said the fire was estimated at 100 acres.

Gold Fire Update



Fire is now at 30 acres



The Forest is the lead agency with assistance from CalFire-CAL FIRE San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit



Currently, on-scene units are working to get hoselay tied in while air resources are attacking from above



USDA FS Photos by Kurt Roth pic.twitter.com/XhyQKY2L29 — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 4, 2025

