Vegetation fire burns 100 acres north of Big Bear Lake

today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:22 AM

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) - A vegetation fire has burned 100 acres near Big Bear Lake Monday morning.

The fire was reported at around 9:15 a.m. in Holcomb Valley, north of the lake.

The fire had grown to 30 acres just before 11 a.m., however, a few minutes after, officials said the fire was estimated at 100 acres.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Jesus Reyes

