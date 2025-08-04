Vegetation fire burns 100 acres north of Big Bear Lake
BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) - A vegetation fire has burned 100 acres near Big Bear Lake Monday morning.
The fire was reported at around 9:15 a.m. in Holcomb Valley, north of the lake.
Holcomb Valley: #SBCoFD assisting @SanBernardinoNF units with VEGETATION FIRE in Holcomb Valley. Additional resources requested. Now named #Gold incident. pic.twitter.com/LI0uShgNQb— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 4, 2025
The fire had grown to 30 acres just before 11 a.m., however, a few minutes after, officials said the fire was estimated at 100 acres.
Gold Fire Update— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 4, 2025
Fire is now at 30 acres
The Forest is the lead agency with assistance from CalFire-CAL FIRE San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit
Currently, on-scene units are working to get hoselay tied in while air resources are attacking from above
USDA FS Photos by Kurt Roth pic.twitter.com/XhyQKY2L29
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.