Ukrainians wary as Zelensky, Trump discuss ceasefire

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with President Donald Trump in Washington today, local Ukrainian reactions range from cautious optimism to deep skepticism, with many fearing that new ceasefire efforts may come at the cost of territorial concessions.

The meeting is part of a renewed diplomatic push to bring an end to the more than three-year-long war sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. While Zelensky has repeatedly insisted that no deal will involve ceding Ukrainian territory, Trump has previously hinted at a peace framework that may include difficult compromises.

This comes as President Trump met separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week — talks that ended without any formal agreement on a ceasefire

As the meeting unfolds, Ukrainians in the Coachella Valley are watching closely — hoping for peace, but determined not to accept it at any cost.

