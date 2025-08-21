Skip to Content
News

Rosa Fire recovery efforts begin on Palm Canyon Trailhead

By
Published 1:24 PM

RIBBONWOOD, Calif. (KESQ) - Friends of the Desert Mountains and partners are assessing wildfire damage across conserved lands near Pine View Drive, Palm Canyon Trailhead, and surrounding areas in Pinyon Pines.

Friends is working with the U.S. Forest Service to rehabilitate the Palm Canyon Trail and get it re-open as soon as possible.

The hope is that with coordinated recovery efforts, the land will heal — and perhaps emerge even stronger.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content