Teen killed, 2 others wounded in Coachella shooting

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A 17-year-old boy was killed and two other adolescent males were injured in a shooting on August 2 in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the 49000 block of Corte Molino for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds and began performing life-saving measures.

One of the victims, identified as 17-year-old Alberto Castillo Jr. of Coachella, died at the scene. The two other victims were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released information about possible suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Homicide Unit Master Investigator Castaneda at (951) 955-2777 or Thermal Station Investigator Glasper at (760) 863-8990

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest information on this developing story.