Morongo Tribe’s annual powwow to feature drum, dance, bird song contests

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A powwow hosted by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians is expected to draw upwards of 30,000 visitors to Cabazon next week for a range of competitions and celebrations.

The tribe's 34th annual "Morongo Thunder & Lightning Powwow'' is scheduled the weekend of Sept. 26 to Sept. 28 at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive.

Along with thousands of spectators, the event "will welcome 900 dancers and 20 drum groups from across the U.S. and Canada,'' according to tribal statement.

"This free family-friendly event invites the public to experience Native American culture through traditional dance, music, food and art,'' the tribe stated.

Among the planned activities are bird song and traditional dance contests.

"The bird songs and dances of the Cahuilla Indians chronicle the experiences and responses of the Cahuilla people as they migrated south,'' according to the event announcement.

Drum calls will be held daily, beginning with the opening ceremonies on the evening of Friday, Sept. 26. The following day's events will run from 11 a.m. to midnight, while the closing day, Sunday, Sept. 28, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a marketplace featuring Native American edibles and wares, along with peon games and a "color guard grand entry,'' according to the tribe.

"The grand entry is a Native American tradition that signifies the opening of each Powwow session,'' the tribe said. "During the grand entry, dancers and drummers can score points for competition based on regalia, performance and other categories.''

More information is available at http://www.morongopowwow.com/.