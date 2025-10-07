SunLine Transit Agency provides free rides during Rideshare Week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — SunLine Transit Agency is offering free rides across its entire fixed-route bus system in support of two major statewide efforts to improve air quality.

The free ride campaign lasts from October 7 through October 11 during Rideshare Week. This is a statewide initiative encouraging commuters to rethink their travel habits in favor of more sustainable options.

No passes, promo codes, or special tickets are required. Riders can simply show up, board, and ride free of charge during the promotional dates.

SunLine hopes the initiative not only helps clear the air but also introduces new riders to the convenience and reliability of public transit.

For more information about routes and schedules, visit this site.