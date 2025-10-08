Skip to Content
California Date Commission details Valley harvesting, health benefits of dates

Marco Revuelta
By
Published 10:12 AM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – It's National California Date Month and the California Date Commission is making sure locals understand just how beneficial dates can be for their health. 

Officials say they are a heart-healthy, diabetes friendly super fruit packed with fiber, essential vitamins and minerals. They also say dates are a natural and healthy alternative to refined sugars or artificial sweeteners. 

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officials on how dates could impact your health, and to see how they are grown in the Coachella Valley. 

