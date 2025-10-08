Indio Public Library opening next week

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of Indio is preparing to open a brand-new library next Wednesday. The library is part of Indio’s larger Civic Center Campus project aimed at revitalizing the area and strengthening community ties.

The new library is designed to be a hub for learning, creativity, and connection. Initial discussions for the project began in 2017, with construction starting in 2023.

The $4.6 million project was funded in part by Measure E and a major grant from the California State Library’s Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Program. The grant supports critical upgrades in public libraries, including improved accessibility, energy efficiency, and expanded digital access.

This new facility will be part of the Riverside County Library System and serve as a centerpiece for the community. City officials say the library reflects Indio’s ongoing commitment to education and public services.

The library officially opens to the public on Wednesday October 15th.