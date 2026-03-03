Pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday morning in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Palm Desert.

The crash was reported at around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Portola Avenue and Frank Sinatra Drive.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene and found a woman in the roadway suffering from significant injuries. CAL FIRE medical personnel responded and transported her to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released by the coroner's office as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station Traffic Reconstruction Team responded and assumed the investigation. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative in the investigation, authorities confirmed.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and it does not appear alcohol and or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Visscher at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836-1600 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867).

