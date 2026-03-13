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Increased enforcement ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend as local bars expect large crowds

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Published 6:45 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Local officials are stepping up enforcement ahead of the busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend as bars and restaurants prepare for large crowds celebrating the holiday.

Local police departments across the valley say they will increase patrols. The heightened presence is aimed at preventing impaired driving and keeping public celebrations safe.

Bar owners say they expect one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Authorities are encouraging partygoers to use ride-share services, designated drivers, or public transportation if they plan to drink.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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