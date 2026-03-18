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Palm Springs man reports early morning drone harassment near airport

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Published 6:30 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)  - Emmanuel Andro, Palm Springs resident, said he was targeted twice by a drone while charging his electric vehicle in the early morning hours near DAP Health on the corner of Vista Chino and Sunrise Way.

"Recently around 5 a.m. I was harassed by a drone who seemed to shoot a video of me with a conspicuous bright light showing through the roof of my car," Andro said. " The drone eventually flew away when it noticed that I was making calls to 911. Due to the proximity of this location to the airport, I thought I should let law enforcement know about it."

The Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) recently reminded the public of drone regulations, emphasizing that recreational and commercial operators must follow federal rules, including altitude limits, registration requirements and restrictions near airports.

PSPD said violations can carry serious penalties including fines and in some cases felony charges — particularly if a drone endangers an aircraft.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

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