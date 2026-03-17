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Palm Springs issues warning to residents operating drones in local airspace illegally

kesq
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New
Published 8:28 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The Palm Springs police department and federal agencies are monitoring illegal drone flights they say are happening in Palm Springs controlled airspace.

Police say they have contacted multiple pilots flying commercially and recreationally without the required documentation, and within controlled airspace without authorization.

They warn that depending on where you are, this could be a criminal offense, and citations are currently being issued to pilots flying illegally by the federal government.

Palm Springs Police have provided the below documents for more about proper drone use, where you can, and cannot fly, and where you need prior authorization.

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Bruno Lopez-Vega

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