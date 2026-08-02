Dangerous heat lingers as First Alert Weather Alert expires this evening

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We remain under a First Alert Weather Alert for dangerous heat through our early evening shows on Sunday. As the heat wanes for the night, the alert is set to expire, but dangerous heat is still set to linger as we start the workweek.

The Coachella Valley is still under an Extreme Heat Warning through Monday at 8 p.m. The Extreme Heat Warning for our friends in our local mountain communities was also extended to Monday night.

High pressure continues to dominate the desert southwest today. We're expecting this ridge to weaken as we look towards Monday and beyond; that should help temperatures "cool" somewhat into the week. As that happens, we're set to pick up some additional onshore flow. That'll help push lingering moisture out and lead to breezy to gusty winds 25-40 MPH in the deserts tonight and Monday evening.

Even after the peak of the heatwave this weekend, highs on Monday and beyond stay toasty. Expect another round of one-teens tomorrow.

Do your best to avoid spending your day outside. If you have to, take frequent shade breaks and be sure to hydrate. For more information on cooling centers, click here.

We don't expect to drop below 110°F for the foreseeable future. We stay in the one-teens for practically all of our 7-day forecast. The average for this time of year stands at 109°F, so we're in for another week of above-average – though certainly not unexpected – summer heat.

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You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!