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Rising temperatures pose growing threat to unhoused communities

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New
Published 10:53 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As temperatures climb across the Coachella Valley, advocates are warning of increasing dangers for the region’s homeless population, many of whom lack access to basic protections against extreme heat.

Nationwide, studies show that individuals without shelter are significantly more vulnerable to heat-related illness and death. According to public health research, people experiencing homelessness are estimated to be two to five times more likely to die during extreme weather events compared to the general population. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can quickly lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke—conditions that can become fatal without immediate care.

Lack of access to shade, clean drinking water, and air-conditioned spaces leaves many unsheltered individuals exposed for long periods during the hottest parts of the day.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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