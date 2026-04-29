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Blaze erupts at Sky Valley property, causing extensive damage

KESQ
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Updated
today at 2:12 PM
Published 1:32 PM

SKY VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Sky Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 12:55 p.m. on the 19800 block of Dowell Lane in the community of Sky Valley off of Dillon Road.

The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames raging in the single-story house, extending to several vehicles parked adjacent to it.

There were initial reports that the home's occupant, identified only as a senior, was in peril, but the party reportedly escaped unharmed.   

Firefighters prevented the flames from jumping into surrounding scrub brush, and by 1:40 p.m. they were making progress knocking down the blaze, according to reports from the scene.  

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Authorities said SoCalGas and IID have been requested.

Smoke was visible in parts of the Coachella Valley, including Thousand Palms.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

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