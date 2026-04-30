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Local election officials demonstrate voting accuracy ahead of primary

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New
Published 9:52 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 is getting a behind-the-scenes look at how local elections are secured and verified.

The County of Riverside Registrar of Voters is opening its doors today, April 30, for a public logic and accuracy test ahead of the June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election. The testing, which began at 10 a.m., is a key step in confirming that every ballot cast will be counted correctly.

During the process, election staff run test ballots through the voting system—ballots that include selections for every candidate and measure on the upcoming ballot. The system then tallies the results, allowing officials to verify that each vote is recorded and reported exactly as intended.

Officials say this testing is critical to maintaining trust in the election process. By inviting the public to observe, the Registrar’s office aims to provide transparency and reassure voters that safeguards are in place.

With the primary election just weeks away, election officials emphasize that these tests are one of several measures designed to ensure a smooth, secure, and reliable voting experience for all.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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