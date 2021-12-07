Defense rests after Jussie Smollett repeatedly denies ‘hoax’

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett has repeatedly denied he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself for publicity, telling a prosecutor that “there was no hoax on my part” and that two brothers who testified against him are “liars.” Lawyers for the former “Empire” actor rested their case Tuesday shortly after Smollett finished a second day of testimony at the Chicago courthouse on charges he lied to police about the January 2019 attack. Prosecutors say they have no other witnesses to call, and Judge James Linn has scheduled closing arguments for Wednesday. The 39-year-old Smollett is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years.