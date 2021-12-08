Linsley making big impact for Chargers on and off field

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Even though Corey Linsley has had a hectic first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, it hasn’t affected his ability to make an impact on and off the field. Linsley became the NFL’s highest-paid center in March when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the Chargers after seven seasons with Green Bay. He has been the leader of a rebuilt offensive line and is one of the bigger reasons why Los Angeles is contending for its first playoff spot since 2018. The Chargers’ line has improved, making life easier for quarterback Justin Herbert by subjecting him to less pressure.