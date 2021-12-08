Man killed in freeway shooting was ex-correctional officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a man fatally shot a road rage incident on a Sacramento highway says he was a grandfather, a U.S. Army veteran and a retired correctional officer. The California Highway Patrol says Lufino Reyes Mejorado, of Sacramento was shot multiple times on Monday on Interstate 5 in a road rage incident that began on another freeway. David Perry was arrested in the killing. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Officers say Perry pulled up his Mercedes sedan next to Mejorado’s pickup truck and opened fire.