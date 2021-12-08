Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife’s 2002 death

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse. The California Supreme Court ruled a year ago that his jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty in a case that gripped the world then and since. Prosecutors opted to settle this time for life without parole.