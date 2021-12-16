Elizabeth Holmes’ dramatic trial set for final face-off

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes moves into its final phase Thursday when lawyers for both sides will present their final arguments to the jury. Federal prosecutors have accused Holmes of a massive fraud by misleading investors and patients about her startup’s touted medical technology, while opposing lawyers depicted her as a well-intentioned entrepreneur whose dreams simply didn’t pan out. The closing arguments follow three months of often dramatic testimony and other evidence surrounding Holmes’ 15-year reign as CEO of Theranos, a blood-testing startup that she founded when she was just 19.