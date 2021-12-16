Engineer pleads guilty to terrorism for LA train derailment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former train engineer has pleaded guilty to terrorism for intentionally derailing a locomotive near a Navy hospital ship deployed in Los Angeles harbor. The ship was there to help during the coronavirus pandemic last year. Eduardo Moreno entered the plea Thursday. Moreno worked at the Port of Los Angeles in March 2020 when he drove the locomotive at full speed off the end of the tracks. The train stopped short of where the Mercy was docked but the derailment caused $700,000 in damage. Prosecutors say Moreno told police he believed the Mercy was involved in a government takeover conspiracy and he wanted to, in his words, “wake people up.”