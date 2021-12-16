Prosecution casts Elizabeth Holmes as a brazen con artist

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal prosecutor on Thursday described Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes as a shameless fraudster who duped investors and patents while concealing dangerous defects in her startup’s blood-testing technology. Federal prosecutors made their closing arguments in the three-month trial in which Holmes stands accused of repeatedly overstating the capabilities of her startup’s technology and its business progress. Lawyers for Holmes are making their own final arguments before the case, which has been underway for three months, is turned over to the jury. The panel will weigh 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy against Holmes, who is 37.