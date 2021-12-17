AD hurts ankle, then leaves depleted Lakers with knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis sustained two different injuries in the game at Minnesota. He hurt his right ankle and then his left knee. Davis is set for an MRI exam on the knee on Saturday. He had just nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes of the 110-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Davis left with the ankle injury late in the first quarter and returned in the second quarter. Then he hurt his knee in the third quarter and did not return.