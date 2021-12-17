Australia takes Sydney SailGP honors to advance to finals

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia increased its lead at the top of the SailGP series standings and guaranteed its place in the final in San Francisco in March after beating the United States and Spain in the three-boat final on Sydney Harbour. There was little between Australia and the U.S. at the start, but the home boat quickly surged away to win by 38.5 seconds, with Spain in third, The victory lifted Australia’s season point score to 55, ahead of the U.S. (53) with both teams now certain to finish in the top three of the series.