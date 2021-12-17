Deputy unable to reach victim in burning California home

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy spotted a person in a burning home in the community of Poway but was unable to reach the victim. The deputy arrived before firefighters and found the Crocker Road home fully engulfed in flames early Friday. The deputy broke windows to try to locate any occupants and spotted a body lying in a bedroom but was unable to get inside due to smoke and flames. The department says that the body was overcome by flames seconds later. Firefighters extinguished the fire and sheriff’s arson detectives responded to determine its cause. The victim was not immediately identified.