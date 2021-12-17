Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud case heads to the jury

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif (AP) — The jury that will weigh 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes finally got the case late Friday after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than 900 exhibits. The eight men and four women on the jury began their deliberations late on Friday and will take the weekend off before resuming Monday morning.