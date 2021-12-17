Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyer take final swipe at fraud charges

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif (AP) — A lawyer for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday capped off his attempt to convince a a jury to acquit her of fraud charges by likening her final days running the troubled blood-testing startup to a captain valiantly trying to save a sinking ship. Holmes lawyer Kevin Downey asserted she would have been scurrying to jump overboard like a scared rat had she committed any crimes. The analogy punctuated a five-hour presentation that Downey began Thursday after federal prosecutors spent three hours summing up why Holmes should be convicted of fraud and conspiracy. The case is expected to be turned over to the jury late Friday.