LA, San Francisco Bay Area lost residents during pandemic

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s major population centers of Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area have both lost population in the same year for the first time. California lost 173,000 people in the year ending July 1. It’s the second time ever the state has reported an annual population loss. But it’s the first time Los Angeles County and all nine counties surrounding the San Francisco Bay have lost population in the same year. Department of Finance spokesman H.D. Palmer said it’s continuing a trend of in-state migration from the high-cost Bay Area to the more affordable Central Valley.