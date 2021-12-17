Mayfield, Browns meet Raiders after move due to COVID cases

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield was finally feeling good after taking some hard knocks this season. A blind-side hit off the field will likely keep the quarterback out of Cleveland’s game on Monday against Las Vegas. The NFL moved the game back two days after a rise in COVID-19 cases. Mayfield tested positive this week as the virus romped through the Browns and across the league. The Browns helped their playoff hopes with a win over Baltimore last week and can’t afford a slip-up against the reeling Raiders. However, Cleveland could be missing 10 starters due to positive tests. Backup Case Keenum had been expected to replace Mayfield, but he also tested positive.