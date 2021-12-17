Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 3:54 PM

Oregon might dump controversial spyware investment

By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s treasurer is exploring legal options with the state attorney general in the state’s large investment in a smartphone spyware company — a firm that has been denounced by human rights groups, the U.S. government and tech giants. In 2017, the Oregon Investment Council unanimously committed $233 million in the state employee retirement fund to a new private equity fund called Novalpina Capital, which later acquired a majority share of NSO Group, an Israeli company that produces smartphone spyware. The company’s Pegasus spyware can turn a smartphone into an eavesdropping device and rummage through emails, documents, texts and photos. It has been used by repressive regimes against dissidents, human rights workers and journalists. 

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content