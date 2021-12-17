Schedule shuffling prompted by COVID hits college basketball

By The Associated Press

No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues. The teams announced the matchup after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against UNC. A day earlier, Kentucky’s matchup against No. 15 Ohio State was canceled for that same event. Elsewhere, No. 2 Duke scheduled a game with Elon for Saturday after matchups with Cleveland State and Loyola Maryland fell through due to COVID-19 issues. Syracuse has canceled its next two games.