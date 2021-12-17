Short-handed Lakers lose Anthony Davis to ankle injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis departed the game at Minnesota after injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. Davis landed on the leg of Timberwolves center Naz Reid and fell to the floor in obvious pain while clutching his right ankle. Davis was able to walk gingerly off on his own into the locker room for further examination. He had six points in 11 minutes before getting hurt. The Lakers were already short-handed for the game due to COVID-19. They had six players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.