Middle schoolers OD from taking pot-laced products on campus

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Four students at a Southern California school apparently overdosed Wednesday after eating marijuana-laced products and three of them were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Firefighters were sent to Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley at about noon, Riverside County fire officials said.

One student was treated on campus and three others were taken to a hospital with symptoms including an “upset stomach, vomiting and pale complexion,” county Sheriff’s Sgt. Deirde Vickers told KTLA-TV.

Authorities later said the youngsters had eaten something containing marijuana.

“It is unknown if the substance was obtained from others on campus or whether it was brought on campus from an outside source,” Vickers said.

There was no immediate word on the students’ ages nor their conditions.

Moreno Valley is about 70 miles (113 km) east of Los Angeles.

It was the latest in a number of student drug overdoses at Southern California schools in recent weeks.

Last week, 10 Los Angeles students were treated after they apparently overdosed on cannabis edibles at Van Nuys Middle School in the San Fernando Valley.

Fire officials said the students, between 12 and 15 years old, had mild to moderate symptoms. Seven were taken to medical centers and later released.

In September, a 15-year-old girl died in a high school restroom in Hollywood after taking a pill laced with fentanyl, which can kill in small doses. At the time, authorities said Melanie Ramos was one of at least seven Los Angeles teenagers who had overdosed in recent weeks.