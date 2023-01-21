Jones sends Weber State to 50-48 win over Sacramento State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead Weber State over Sacramento State 50-48 on Saturday night.

Dyson Koehler scored 12 points with five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 10.

The Hornets (11-9, 4-3) were led by Austin Patterson with 12 points and nine rebounds. Callum McRae had six points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Weber State visits Idaho while Sacramento State hosts Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.