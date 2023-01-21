Skip to Content
Mahaney scores 20 as Saint Mary’s tops Santa Clara 77-58

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points as Saint Mary’s beat Santa Clara 77-58 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory.

Mahaney shot 8 for 15 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, for the Gaels (18-4, 7-0 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen had 14 points and five rebounds. Logan Johnson scored 13.

Carlos Stewart finished with 17 points for the Broncos (16-6, 4-3). Keshawn Justice added 12 points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 14:13 left in the first half and never looked back.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Saint Mary’s (CA) visits BYU while Santa Clara hosts Pacific.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

