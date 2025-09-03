Big Rig Crash Backs Up Traffic on SR-86 Near 50th Avenue

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)— A traffic collision involving a semi-truck and at least two other vehicles caused major delays on southbound State Route 86 near 50th Avenue Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported around 7:36 a.m. One of the vehicles involved, a blue Chevy Silverado — sustained major damage, and traffic quickly backed up as emergency crews arrived on scene.

The collision is blocking the #1 lane and the #2 and right turns are open for traffic.

The male driver of the Chevy was ejected and sustained moderate injuries, he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The incident led to traffic backup extending to Dillon Road.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new updates.