Eastbound Lanes now open after big rig crash on I-10 Near Whitewater
UPDATE: 5:50 a.m. - All lanes are now open.
WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) - Two of the four eastbound lanes on the I-10 freeway are shut down this morning near Haugen-Lehmann Way in Whitewater following a crash involving a big rig.
The semi-truck reportedly jackknifed and struck the center divider, blocking the two inside lanes of eastbound traffic. Westbound lanes remain open.
Emergency crews and heavy-duty tow services responded to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Cleanup is ongoing, and officials estimate the closed lanes will reopen by 6:00 a.m.
Drivers traveling eastbound into the Coachella Valley should expect delays and proceed with caution through the area.
