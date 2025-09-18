Skip to Content
Eastbound Lanes now open after big rig crash on I-10 Near Whitewater

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m. - All lanes are now open.

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) - Two of the four eastbound lanes on the I-10 freeway are shut down this morning near Haugen-Lehmann Way in Whitewater following a crash involving a big rig.

The semi-truck reportedly jackknifed and struck the center divider, blocking the two inside lanes of eastbound traffic. Westbound lanes remain open.

Emergency crews and heavy-duty tow services responded to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Cleanup is ongoing, and officials estimate the closed lanes will reopen by 6:00 a.m.

Drivers traveling eastbound into the Coachella Valley should expect delays and proceed with caution through the area.

Stay with us on-air and online for the latest updates.

