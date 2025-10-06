Skip to Content
Car flips in crash off Highway 111 in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- A driver was rescued after a violent crash left their car overturned along Highway 111 in Palm Desert on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 111 and San Luis Rey, in front of the Tower Market.

One witness told News Channel 3 that they believe the car’s airbags likely saved the driver’s life.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Stay with News Channel 3 for new updates.

