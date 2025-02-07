Immigration protest turns violent; 1 person stabbed in downtown LA

An immigration protest turned violent today in downtown Los Angeles, with one person stabbed and another taken into custody.

The protest, largely involving high school students, began earlier Friday morning, with various groups ultimately converging on Los Angeles City Hall, then marching through streets in the area and later gathering in Grand Park.

Around 1:30 p.m., some type of scuffle broke out among an unknown number of people, and one person -- likely a student -- wound up on the ground, bleeding from an apparent stab wound, according to video from the scene. Many of other students then ran from the park as police and paramedics arrived.

One person was seen being taken into custody. The injured person was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Los Angeles police declared the remaining protesters to be involved in an unlawful assembly and ordered the group to disperse, which they ultimately did. While the participants walked in various directions away from the park, a group later assembled on the Sixth Street Bridge.

Spring Street was closed in front of City Hall and Grand Park while a police investigation was conducted.

The protest by students against President Donald Trump's immigration policies marked the sixth straight day of such rallies in the downtown area. The marches had been mostly peaceful, although dozens of people were detained when a protest got unruly Monday night.