CVUSD appoints Alena Callimanis to fill the Trustee Area 2 vacancy

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Unified School District officially appointed Alena Callimanis to fill the vacant Trustee Area 2 seat on the board of education.

The seat was formerly held by Sylvia Paz, who announced her resignation on June 17. Paz said she was resigning to begin a "long-planned sabbatical."

Callimanis will serve out the remainder of Paz's term through the Nov. 2026 election

She was one of three candidates who were interviewed for the position during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Callimanis works for Read With Me Volunteer Organizations as both a volunteer and a paid staff member.