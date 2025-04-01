Indio announces traffic plan and street closures for music festival season

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The city of Indio announced anticipated street impacts, transportation details, and recommended alternative routes in preparation for the 2025 Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in April.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club on April 11–13 and April 18–20, 2025. Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival will follow on April 25–27, 2025.

Avenue 50 between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue will be closed from Monday, March 24, through Monday, May 5. City officials said the closure is necessary to ensure the safety of workers, residents, and commuters.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, including Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 48, and Avenue 52, to avoid delays.

The following streets will be primary access routes for the festivals on the following days: April 11-13; April 18-20; and April 25-27, but significant traffic is expected:

Jefferson Street, southbound, from Interstate 10 to Avenue 52

Washington Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Monroe Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson streets

Highway 111 at Jefferson Street

Highway 111 at Monroe Street

I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson Street

I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe Street

I-10 exit eastbound at Washington Street

On each Friday of the festivals through each Monday, the following roads will be closed:

Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street

Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street

Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52

Expect the following additional delays:

On each Monday following the festivals, streets surrounding the festival site and Interstate 10 will be busy with more than 40,000 campers leaving the area.

Consider the following alternate routes:

North and south travel, use Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway

East and west travel, use Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Boulevard and Avenue 54

Uber Location:

Avenue 49 and Monroe Street on the southwest corner

Friends & Family/Taxi Drop Off & Pick Up:

Avenue 52 and Madison Street on the northeast corner

NO pedestrian or pedestrian festival access:

Monroe Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52

Madison Street between Avenue 50 and Avenue 52

Approved pedestrian access:

Corner of Avenue 49 and Monroe Street

Corner of Avenue 52 and Madison Street

Corner of Avenue 52 and Monroe Street

Corner of Avenue 50 and Madison Street

Additional notes:

Golf carts are not permitted on any of the above-listed streets.

Approximately 40,000 guests will be shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions.

Noise from the festival site could begin on each Thursday prior to the festival dates, due to sound checks and on-site camping guests.

For concert logistics, questions, or issues, call 760-391-4112 or email concertinfo@indio.org.