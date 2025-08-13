Boutique hotels see boom in California, nationwide

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) The boutique hotel industry is on a growth streak, with new data showing rising demand in California and across the United States as travelers seek out smaller, more personalized stays.

Globally, the boutique hotel market was valued at $25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $40.3 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. In the U.S., the segment generated nearly $7 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit $10 billion by the end of the decade.

North America accounted for more than 40% of global boutique hotel revenue last year, driven by interest from millennial and Gen Z travelers looking for unique, immersive experiences, market researchers said.

California’s hospitality sector is a natural fit for the trend, with wine country getaways, art-forward desert retreats and a roster of Historic Hotels of America properties that attract visitors seeking local flavor. Brands such as San Francisco-based Joie de Vivre, now JdV by Hyatt, operate dozens of boutique hotels in the state.

Boutique hotels have been outperforming traditional properties in key areas, including supply growth and revenue recovery, even as operators face higher costs for insurance, utilities and labor, according to industry analysts.

Industry experts say the model’s focus on design, storytelling and localized service gives boutique properties an edge in a crowded travel market.