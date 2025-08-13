Skip to Content
Local News

Boutique hotels see boom in California, nationwide

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/02/2021
William Warby / CC BY 2.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/02/2021
By
Updated
today at 10:44 AM
Published 10:43 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) The boutique hotel industry is on a growth streak, with new data showing rising demand in California and across the United States as travelers seek out smaller, more personalized stays.

Globally, the boutique hotel market was valued at $25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $40.3 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. In the U.S., the segment generated nearly $7 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit $10 billion by the end of the decade.

North America accounted for more than 40% of global boutique hotel revenue last year, driven by interest from millennial and Gen Z travelers looking for unique, immersive experiences, market researchers said.

California’s hospitality sector is a natural fit for the trend, with wine country getaways, art-forward desert retreats and a roster of Historic Hotels of America properties that attract visitors seeking local flavor. Brands such as San Francisco-based Joie de Vivre, now JdV by Hyatt, operate dozens of boutique hotels in the state.

Boutique hotels have been outperforming traditional properties in key areas, including supply growth and revenue recovery, even as operators face higher costs for insurance, utilities and labor, according to industry analysts.

Industry experts say the model’s focus on design, storytelling and localized service gives boutique properties an edge in a crowded travel market.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content