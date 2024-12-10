Reimagined groundbreaking for Dream Hotel and Residences

Today, on the corner of Amado Road and Avenida Caballeros a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a reimagined plan for the Dream Hotel & Residences. This new project is expected to be complete in 2027 and include: a 155 luxury room Hotel Tower, spa, fitness centers, restaurants, bars, 25 Hotel / Condo Residences, 3 Townhomes, and two Residential Towers with more than 50 condos.

The project, which was put on pause, due the pandemic and economic downturn since it's inception in 2007 was celebrated by the hotel development team and city leaders at ceremonial groundbreaking today.

