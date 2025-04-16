First Alert Weather Alert due to gusty winds

Blowing sand and dust has already caused Gene Autry and Indian Canyon to close this morning, and air quality is in the "UNHEALTHY" range in many areas due to the gusty winds. We have issued a First Alert Weather Alert is in place through tomorrow night.

The travel impacts are already making traffic in and out of Palm Springs difficult.

We continue to track air quality, which has taken a hit thanks to the winds.

Winds will max out near 50mph in areas as a cold front passes to our North.

One silver lining from the gusty winds: cooler temps. Highs will fall through the 80s for the next couple days.

Temps recover as we head into the weekend, and wind speeds will be much calmer for weekend 2 of the Coachella music festival.