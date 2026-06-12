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Local Forecast

Heat & humidity combine for an uncomfortable weekend forecast

By
Updated
today at 6:28 AM
Published 6:04 AM

Highs will reach their peak in the 110 range all weekend long, for the hottest temps we've seen all year.

That, coupled with monsoonal moisture will make this weekend's forecast uncomfortable.

Look for a daytime high of 109 later this afternoon.

Dew points are hanging out in the upper 50s, so evaporative coolers will not be very effective.

Temps remain well above average into next week before we see some modest cooling by midweek.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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