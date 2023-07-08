6 people die in Cessna plane crash in California

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A Cessna business jet crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, early Saturday morning, the FAA said.

All six people on board were found dead at the scene, the Riverside County sheriff’s office said.

The flight departed Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and crashed about 65 miles north of San Diego around 4:15 a.m. local time, the FAA said.

According to a tweet from Cal Fire, the aircraft went down in a field and caused a fire that burned about an acre of vegetation before being contained.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

