Ukraine Special Forces say strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ left dozens dead and wounded ‘including senior leadership’

(CNN) — Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said Saturday a strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol had left dozens dead and wounded “including senior leadership.”

In a statement on Telegram, the SOF said a special op dubbed “Crab Trap” was timed to strike while senior members of Russia’s Navy were meeting, and that the attack left dozens of dead and wounded “including the senior leadership of the fleet.”

“The daring and painstaking work of the Special Operations Forces enabled them to hit the Black Sea Fleet headquarters ‘on time and with precision’ while the Russian Navy’s senior staff was meeting in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol,” it said in the statement.

“The data was transmitted to the Air Force for strike. The details of the attack will be revealed once it is possible. The result is dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the senior leadership of the fleet,” the statement read.

It added, “We are moving further!”

No further details or any evidence as to specific casualties among Russia’s Black Sea Fleet have so far been provided by Ukraine.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has to date only said that a Russian soldier was missing after Friday’s missile attack.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

